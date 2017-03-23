Mozart & Friends concert March 31

Friday, March 31st

7:00 pm

Democracy Center (Mandela Room)

45 Mt. Auburn St.

Cambridge, MA

Free admission, but donations are accepted at the door.

Join the Schiller Boston Community Chorus for a dialogue of cultures concert;

An evening of classical choral, solo and ensemble works that reflect the principle of immortality and creativity that unites all of mankind. Most by Mozart with contributions from Russia and China.

The chorus performs at the scientific Verdi tuning of C=256.

The Schiller Institute was founded by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the wife of American statesman, Lyndon LaRouche, and is dedicated to creating a world-wide Renaissance through economic development and Classical culture.

*The Democracy Center is not wheelchair accessible