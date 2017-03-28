[MJNE Event] April 8: Open Dialog with MoST

Dr. Chen Liang-gee (Chinese: 陳良基), the Minister of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) of Taiwan, will visit Boston in early April. Minister Chen and the delegation of MoST will have an open dialog with professionals, an event co-organized by Boston Taiwanese Biotechnology Association (BTBA) and Monte Jade of New England (MJNE). This is a great opportunity to learn how Most is going to implement new plans to improve the development of biomedical industry in Taiwan. This is also a great chance to interact with Minister Chen directly.

Due to limited spaces, this is an RSVP only event. Please complete the survey along with the questions you would like to bring via the link below. The link will close when all seats are filled. https://goo.gl/forms/ZfD5lxzNXFwatyli2

Time: April 8th, 2017

Place: MIT Building 2-190

Agenda:

12:30~13:00 Registration

13:00~13:10 Opening remark. by Dr. Chen Liang-Gee

13:10~13:40 Short talk: Plans to improve biomedical industry development. by Dr. Chiu-Hui Chiu

13:40~15:00 Q and A with Dr. Chen Liang Gee