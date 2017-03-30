Michael Kelley declares run for Boston City Council

BOSTON, MA March 30, 2017 – Michael Kelley today formally announced his candidacy for District 2 Boston City Council. The declaration was made before a packed room of supporters, family and friends at the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in Boston.

Kelley said, “The people of District 2 deserve a strong voice and tireless advocate on the City Council – someone with experience, understanding and a commitment to getting the job done for them. I know the difference one person can make; it’s something that drove my work in city government serving the neighborhoods and as a liaison to the LGBTQ community.”

Kelley told the cheering crowd that his campaign will focus on uniting the diverse district, creating opportunities for everyone, and improving public schools/education, transit and day-to-day quality of life. Simply put, Mike Kelley believes in “putting people first.”

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, an early supporter of Kelley’s, formally endorsed the candidate as he introduced him to the packed room, “For as long as I have known Mike Kelley, he has been a smart, compassionate and steady leader in this community. I am proud to endorse Mike Kelley to be our next District 2 City Councilor because I know he will represent all of the people in this district and will be a great partner to work with.”

Kelley is a longtime South Ender, public servant and startup founder. He is a former member of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) Local 1726 from his time with Northwest Airlines as a ramp agent. There he learned first-hand the value of organized labor in a field that taught him what it was like to work for a decent wage, to enjoy the benefits of financial security, and to be treated fairly.

He served as an aide to former Mayor Thomas M. Menino, as well as campaign manager on the 2001 mayoral campaign, and as Director of Boston’s Rental Housing Resource Center from 2002-2008. For nearly 10 years, Kelley worked tirelessly on behalf of residents throughout District 2 and across the city.

As an entrepreneur, he founded Hire Me Local, a startup dedicated to connecting local people to local services.

Kelley said, “Helping others matters. Everyone deserves to feel respect, to feel welcome, and to have a chance to succeed. That’s something my hard-working family instilled in me at an early age, and something I carry with me in all aspects of my life. As a public servant, as an entrepreneur, and as your neighbor, I am proud of what we’ve built together, and want to take that spirit to work for you as your next District City Councilor.”

For additional information and to stay up to date on Mike Kelley’s campaign please visit his recently launched website at votemikekelley.com, follow him on Twitter @votemikekelley, or email him at info@votemikekelly.com.

Kelley currently resides in Bay Village with his husband, Ricardo Rodriquez.

