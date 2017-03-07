‘Mariposa and the Saint’ performance on March 23

Councilor Campbell and Prisoners’ Legal Services are hosting a performance of Mariposa & the Saint, a play about incarceration and solitary confinement. Julia Steele-Allen performs the play co-created with Sara (Mariposa) Fonseca through letters they penned to each other over the course of three years.
Please join us Thursday, March 23rd from 12:00pm to 2:00pm for the performance and talk-back panel with the actor, advocates, and survivors.
This event is FREE and open to the public. Please feel free to share attached flyer and Facebook event with your networks.
