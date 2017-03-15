Lunch with author Lisa See on March 28

Tuesday, March 28th, 12:00pm-1:30pm

One Chinatown, BCNC | 99 Albany St, Boston

In partnership with the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC), attend the first public event hosted at One Chinatown! CHSNE will present a lunchtime conversation with #1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa See on her new novel, The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane. A powerful story about two women separated by circumstance, culture, and distance, The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane is an unforgettable portrait of a little known region and its people and a celebration of the bonds of family.

Sponsored by MEM Tea, Families with Children from China New England, Tufts University, South Cove Community Health Center and Tufts Medical Center.