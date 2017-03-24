Local shop turns storefront into runway

  By

I Do Weddings hosted a bridal window showcase on March 22 at its 283 Tremont Street location. Volunteer models strutted their stuff, while a DJ spun tunes.

The shop partnered with wedding vendors at the event, with hair dressers, makeup artists, and photographers on hand. It sells wedding gowns along with renting them, connecting brides to wedding planners, photographers, and makeup and hairstyling professions for a one-stop destination, said wedding consultant Dina Akel.

Bridal gowns hang at I Do Weddings. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

