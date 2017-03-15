‘Let’s Hear it for the Boys’ by Boston Gay Men’s Chorus March 18-19

Let’s Hear it for the Boys: The Beatles, NSYNC, Kool and the Gang, One Direction, David Bowie, George Michael, The Jackson 5, Village People, Queen, The Beach Boys, Coldplay, Great Big World, Journey and Pharrell Williams!

The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is the ultimate boy band in this raucous and fun show that is more like a party than a concert.

Saturday March 18, 2017 at 8pm

Sunday March 19, 2017 at 3pm

Tickets start at $25 (before fees)

Performances at NEC’s Jordan Hall

Get tickets here: https://bgmc.secure.force.com/ticket/