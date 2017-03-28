Join us! Community Conversation with Superintendent Dr. Tommy Chang

|
|BuildBPS wants to meet with to you and your community! Join us in a conversation with Superintendent Dr. Tommy Chang about The Future of Our Schools. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about the BuildBPS master plan and hear straight from Dr. Chang and other top level staff.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
BPL – East Boston Branch (365 Bremen St.)
Boston, MA 02128
