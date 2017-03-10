Immigrants learn about legal rights at forum

Immigrants learned about their legal rights at two “Know Your Rights” forums held Feb. 24 and Feb. 27 at the Asian American Civic Association. The community forum was presented by lawyers with the Political Asylum/Immigration Representative (PAIR) Project.

No matter who is president, everyone living in the United States has certain basic rights under the U.S. Constitution, said Jill Hwang, staff attorney from the Catholic Charities Refugee and Immigration Services, who spoke on Feb. 24.

Immigrants with status, pending status and undocumented immigrants have constitutional rights, said Andrew Leong, associate professor of law, social justice and Asian American Studies at UMass Boston. Leong spoke on Feb. 27.

If individuals need legal advice on immigration matters, make sure the person is authorized to give legal advice, according to the PAIR Project. Only an attorney or an accredited representative working for a Board of Immigration Appeals-recognized organization can give legal advice.

Resources include free consultations through the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement on the first and third Wednesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. Immigrants can also reach Greater Boston Legal Services for free consultations by calling (617) 371-1234.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese