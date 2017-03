Wednesday, April 5

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

24 Beacon Street

Boston, MA 02133

Immigrants Day at the Statehouse will take place at the Hall of Flags. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqp6u3P1Y7tYMehgCjVRiQmahMBERsIt1zY4w9URw67TeK3g/viewform?c=0&w=1.

This post is also available in: Chinese