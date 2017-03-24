How to prepare your home for a successful sale

By Elena M. Lau

In this highly competitive real estate market, it is imperative to be well-prepared and partnered with the right professionals. Before putting your home for sale, here are three key tips to follow:

Hire the right realtor

Partnering with the right realtor and other professionals will go a long way. The right realtor will provide you with the proper guidance to sell your home for top dollar. When hiring the right realtor, you will need to ensure that he/she has a proven and aggressive marketing plan to sell your home and strong negotiation skills. Your realtor should be strongly connected to home stagers, financial advisors, attorneys, home inspectors and mortgage professionals, among others.

Many homeowners try to sell their home on their own. What they are missing are that their house will not be priced well, exposed widely and aggressively to prospective buyers and receive top dollar for the house. You will want a realtor who knows the science and art to price listings, and to negotiate to get top dollar and best terms for you. Bottom line, you want a realtor who will be protecting your best interests.

De-personalize and de-clutter your home

Any personal pictures and family heirlooms should be put away. The main goal is to showcase and highlight the features of your home. This will give prospective buyers the opportunity to imagine how the house would be like when it is theirs, rather than distracting them with your personal decorations.

If your house is presented messily, prospective buyers will get turned off and not see the actual features of the house. You want to display your home as pristine as possible. This is a good time to sort out what you want to keep, donate or toss out. This way you can also start packing for your next house.

Make your home sparkle

Hiring professionals such as a home stager, cleaner, handyman and landscaper will make your home look attractive to buyers. This step is critical, as you will want to remove any bad smells, repair any known damage around the house, and properly decorate the house to make the house look brighter, more spacious and neutral to appeal as many prospective buyers as possible, both for pictures and in person.

Don’t forget the curb appeal. Buyers will judge the outside even before going inside the house!

