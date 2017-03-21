Help CSTO make our streets safer: Sign a petition

Castle Square Tenants Organization is applying to the Neighborhood Slow Streets Program- support our request for assistance from the City of Boston in making our neighborhood safer by signing our petition!

Neighborhood Slow Streets is a new approach to traffic calming requests in Boston. The aim of the program is to reduce the number and severity of crashes on residential streets, lessen the impacts of cut-through traffic, and add to the quality of life in our neighborhoods. Each year, residents, neighborhood associations, and other community-based organizations will be able to apply for traffic calming in a specific neighborhood. Selected neighborhoods will work with the Boston Transportation Department and Public Works Department to plan and implement their Neighborhood Slow Streets project.

CSTO is applying because our community is located in a high traffic area close to public schools, churches, parks, Tufts Medical Center and parking lots. We ask for your support by signing our petition:

SIGN NOW