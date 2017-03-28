Harvard China Forum 2017 on Apr.21 to Apr.23

Founded in 1997, Harvard China Forum is North America’s leading and longest-running student-run conference on China. Dedicated to a constructive dialogue on the challenges, trends, and issues affecting China, the forum aims to engage leaders in business, academia, and politics in a discourse that will offer insight and generate new ideas. The annual Forum typically takes place at Harvard University each April. More than 1200 delegates and 100 speakers attended the forum in 2016, making it the largest of its kind.
Harvard China Forum was founded in 1997 as a magazine Harvard China Review, by then Harvard graduate students Zhang Ligang and Li Bo. Initially run by students at the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the magazine expanded its staff membership to other Harvard schools and eventually to academic institutions in Greater Boston, publishing both works of student staff writers and solicited articles from academics in the area. Harvard China Forum was launched partly as a publicity endeavor and partly to boost revenue for the magazine. As the conference gained more momentum, however, HCR leadership decided to focus instead on the increasingly popular Forum. In 2017, Harvard China Forum will be celebrating its 20th years anniversary as the leading student-run China conference in North America.
Harvard China Forum 2017 Confirmed Speakers List
- Henry Paulson, former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States
- Stephen Orlins, President of the National Committee on United States-China Relations
- Chen Dongsheng, Chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance
- Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi
- Pan Shiyi, Chairman and Co-founder, SOHO China
- Mark Cuban, Chairman of Mark Cuban Companies
- Arianna Huffington, Founder of The Huffington Post
- Neil Shen, Founding Partner of Sequoia Capital China; Founder of Ctrip
- Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International Limited
- Zhu Yunlai, Former CEO of China International Capital Corporation
- Lucy Peng Lei, Co-founder of Alibaba, Chairwoman of Ant Financial
- Hugo Shong, Founding Partner of IDG Capital
- Zhen Liu, SVP of Toutiao, former Head of Strategy at Uber China
- Cho Tak Wong, Chairman of Fuyao Glass
- Weili Dai, Co-founder of Marvell Technology Group
- Zhang Yue, Chairman of Broad Group
- Tian Yuan, Founder and Chairman of China Entrepreneurs Forum, Founding Partner of Yuanming Capital
- Feng Lun, Chairman of Vantone Holdings
- Mao Zhenhua, Founder of China Chengxin Credit Management Co., Ltd.
- Fred Hu, Founder and Chairman of Primavera Capital
- Xiang Bing, Founding Dean of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business
- John Holden, Associate Dean at Yenching Academy of Peking University
- David Daokui Li, Mansfield Freeman Chair Professor of the Department of Finance of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University
- Zhang Shoucheng, Founding Chairman of Danhua Capital, Professor of Physics at Stanford University
- Wu Xinbo, Executive Dean of Institute of International Studies and Director at the Center for American Studies of Fudan University
- He Gang, Managing Editor of Caijing Magazine, Founder and Editor in Chief of Harvard Business Review (Chinese edition)
- Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Yan Geling, Writer
- Xu Chen, President and CEO of Bank of China USA
- Mao Daqing, Founder of UrWork Bob Xu Xiaoping, Founder of ZhenFund Dai Wei, Founder of Ofo
- Lee Zhang, Founder of iKang Healthcare Group; Founder of Harvard China Forum
- Mark Elliott, Vice Provost of International Affairs of Harvard University
- Xiao-Li Meng, Dean of Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
- Anthony Saich, Director of the Harvard University Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation; Professor of International Affairs
- Richard Cooper, Professor of International Economics at Harvard University and former Chairman of the National Intelligence Council
- Willy C. Shih, Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School Pieter Bottelier, Economist, former senior adviser to the vice president for East Asia of the World Bank
- Chen Man, Photographer
- Jinqing Caroline Cai, President of Christie’s China Amy Celico, Principal of Albright Stonebridge Group
- Hans Tung, Managing Partner of GGV Capital
- Yu Feng, Chairman and founder of Yunfeng Capital
- David Chao, Co-Founder and General Partner of DCM Ventures
- Anna Fang, Partner and CEO of ZhenFund
- Kevin Tu, China Program Manager at the International Energy Agency
- Kenny Lam, Group President of Noah Holdings Limited
- Li Feng, Founding Partner of FreeS Fund
- Jerry Lou, Founding Partner of Everpine Capital; former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley China
- Wang Weijia, Chairman of ChinaEquity Group
- Xing Wenning, Managing Director of Hearst Corporation China
- Norman Liu, Former Chairman of GE Capital Commercial Aviation Services
- Wang Haifeng, Founder and CEO of Fenergy Innovation Technology Co., Limited
- Feng Zhang, Investigator of McGovern Institute for Brain Research of MIT
- Fritz Demopoulos, Founding Partner of Queen’s Road Capital; Co-founder of Qunar
- Kathleen Chien, COO of 51jobs
- Bill Liu Zihong, Founder of Royole Corporation
- Wang Guan, Chief Correspondent of CCTV America
- Kaiser Kuo, Host and Founder of The Sinica Podcast
- Jiang Changjian, Host of Jiangsu TV’s Super Brain
- Yiting Liu, Partner and COO of Coalescence Partners
- Jianxiong Xiao, Founder of AutoX Inc, founding director of Princeton Computer Vision and Robotics Labs
- Ni Jun, Artist Nancy Yao Maasbach, President of Museum of Chinese in America
- Qin Yuefei, Founder of Serve for China
- Fan Ling, Founder of Tezign
