Harvard China Forum 2017 on Apr.21 to Apr.23

Founded in 1997, Harvard China Forum is North America’s leading and longest-running student-run conference on China. Dedicated to a constructive dialogue on the challenges, trends, and issues affecting China, the forum aims to engage leaders in business, academia, and politics in a discourse that will offer insight and generate new ideas. The annual Forum typically takes place at Harvard University each April. More than 1200 delegates and 100 speakers attended the forum in 2016, making it the largest of its kind.

Harvard China Forum was founded in 1997 as a magazine Harvard China Review, by then Harvard graduate students Zhang Ligang and Li Bo. Initially run by students at the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the magazine expanded its staff membership to other Harvard schools and eventually to academic institutions in Greater Boston, publishing both works of student staff writers and solicited articles from academics in the area. Harvard China Forum was launched partly as a publicity endeavor and partly to boost revenue for the magazine. As the conference gained more momentum, however, HCR leadership decided to focus instead on the increasingly popular Forum. In 2017, Harvard China Forum will be celebrating its 20th years anniversary as the leading student-run China conference in North America.

Harvard China Forum 2017 Confirmed Speakers List

Henry Paulson, former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States

Stephen Orlins, President of the National Committee on United States-China Relations

Chen Dongsheng, Chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance

Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi

Pan Shiyi, Chairman and Co-founder, SOHO China

Mark Cuban, Chairman of Mark Cuban Companies

Arianna Huffington, Founder of The Huffington Post

Neil Shen, Founding Partner of Sequoia Capital China; Founder of Ctrip

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International Limited

Zhu Yunlai, Former CEO of China International Capital Corporation

Lucy Peng Lei, Co-founder of Alibaba, Chairwoman of Ant Financial

Hugo Shong, Founding Partner of IDG Capital

Zhen Liu, SVP of Toutiao, former Head of Strategy at Uber China

Cho Tak Wong, Chairman of Fuyao Glass

Weili Dai, Co-founder of Marvell Technology Group

Zhang Yue, Chairman of Broad Group

Tian Yuan, Founder and Chairman of China Entrepreneurs Forum, Founding Partner of Yuanming Capital

Feng Lun, Chairman of Vantone Holdings

Mao Zhenhua, Founder of China Chengxin Credit Management Co., Ltd.

Fred Hu, Founder and Chairman of Primavera Capital

Xiang Bing, Founding Dean of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

John Holden, Associate Dean at Yenching Academy of Peking University

David Daokui Li, Mansfield Freeman Chair Professor of the Department of Finance of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University

Zhang Shoucheng, Founding Chairman of Danhua Capital, Professor of Physics at Stanford University

Wu Xinbo, Executive Dean of Institute of International Studies and Director at the Center for American Studies of Fudan University

He Gang, Managing Editor of Caijing Magazine, Founder and Editor in Chief of Harvard Business Review (Chinese edition)

Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Yan Geling, Writer

Xu Chen, President and CEO of Bank of China USA

Mao Daqing, Founder of UrWork Bob Xu Xiaoping, Founder of ZhenFund Dai Wei, Founder of Ofo

Lee Zhang, Founder of iKang Healthcare Group; Founder of Harvard China Forum

Mark Elliott, Vice Provost of International Affairs of Harvard University

Xiao-Li Meng, Dean of Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Anthony Saich, Director of the Harvard University Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation; Professor of International Affairs

Richard Cooper, Professor of International Economics at Harvard University and former Chairman of the National Intelligence Council

Willy C. Shih, Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School Pieter Bottelier, Economist, former senior adviser to the vice president for East Asia of the World Bank

Chen Man, Photographer

Jinqing Caroline Cai, President of Christie’s China Amy Celico, Principal of Albright Stonebridge Group

Hans Tung, Managing Partner of GGV Capital

Yu Feng, Chairman and founder of Yunfeng Capital

David Chao, Co-Founder and General Partner of DCM Ventures

Anna Fang, Partner and CEO of ZhenFund

Kevin Tu, China Program Manager at the International Energy Agency

Kenny Lam, Group President of Noah Holdings Limited

Li Feng, Founding Partner of FreeS Fund

Jerry Lou, Founding Partner of Everpine Capital; former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley China

Wang Weijia, Chairman of ChinaEquity Group

Xing Wenning, Managing Director of Hearst Corporation China

Norman Liu, Former Chairman of GE Capital Commercial Aviation Services

Wang Haifeng, Founder and CEO of Fenergy Innovation Technology Co., Limited

Feng Zhang, Investigator of McGovern Institute for Brain Research of MIT

Fritz Demopoulos, Founding Partner of Queen’s Road Capital; Co-founder of Qunar

Kathleen Chien, COO of 51jobs

Bill Liu Zihong, Founder of Royole Corporation

Wang Guan, Chief Correspondent of CCTV America

Kaiser Kuo, Host and Founder of The Sinica Podcast

Jiang Changjian, Host of Jiangsu TV’s Super Brain

Yiting Liu, Partner and COO of Coalescence Partners

Jianxiong Xiao, Founder of AutoX Inc, founding director of Princeton Computer Vision and Robotics Labs

Ni Jun, Artist Nancy Yao Maasbach, President of Museum of Chinese in America

Qin Yuefei, Founder of Serve for China

Fan Ling, Founder of Tezign

Contact Email: contact@harvardchina.org

Website: www.harvardchina.org

WeChat official account: Search “harvardchina” for more info.