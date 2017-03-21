Get Konnected to unveil the GK15: Greater Boston’s 15 companies with the most diverse corporate boards by gender & race on March 28

When it comes to gender and racial diversity on corporate boards, 15 Massachusetts- based companies are leading the way and outpacing their national counterparts by almost 30% (nationally, gender diversity is 19% and racial diversity 7%)*. More than 200 of Boston’s business and civic leaders will gather on Tuesday, March 28th 2017 from 5:30 – 8:00 PM to honor the GK15: Greater Boston’s 15 Companies with the Most Racial and Gender Diverse Corporate Boards. The event is sponsored and hosted by Mintz Levin, one of Boston’s leading law firms, marks the 9th Anniversary of Get Konnected! Boston’s premier inclusive business networking event.

Each year on its anniversary, Get Konnected! honors and spotlights corporations, institutions and individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to diversity and inclusion. In 2016, it created the 2016 historic GK100 – Greater Boston’s 100 Most Influential People of Color— in Greater Boston — leaders in business, innovation, education, the arts and civic life the GET KONNECTED 100 List.

“In 2017, we decided to look at corporations and business leaders who impact the community equally behind the scenes — people who sit on corporate boards; quietly but decisively guiding some of the Commonwealth’s leading and most influential companies,” says Colette Phillips, President and CEO, Colette Phillips Communications and Founder of Get Konnected. Phillips added, “Despite research that shows that companies with greater gender and racial diversity outperform their competitors, women and people of color are still largely underrepresented in both the boardroom and C-Suites. With more global, public, and privately-owned companies finding homes in the Commonwealth, we wanted to spotlight the top 15 companies whose boards comprise of at least 50% people of color and women.”

In creating the GK15 list, Get Konnected! research follows several similar efforts:

The “Missing Pieces Report” of Women and Minorities on Fortune 500 Boards,” released in February 2017 by the Alliance for Board Diversity in collaboration with Deloitte;

The 2016 “Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies” issued by The Boston Club with Bentley University in December 2016, and

The Boston Globe Spotlight Team report, “Women, minorities have few seats in Mass. boardrooms,” published in December 2015.

All of the above disclosed data was compiled using similar methodology to determine gender and racial makeup, including: Requesting the information from companies directly, examining publicly available board rosters and photos, and researching individual board member biographies in company materials and other sources. These methods were similarly employed in the GK15 survey, performed by Colette Phillips Communications staff in collaboration with journalistic research and content provider Trains, Planes & Automobiles LLC of Duluth, Minn.

Also, while the three surveys cited above looked largely, if not exclusively, at public companies, the GK15 adds in its listings several private companies and nonprofits that are particularly influential as large employers and/or significant economic drivers in the Greater Boston area.

Lastly, the GK15 differs from previous surveys in that it emphasizes companies that show the broadest combination of gender and racial diversity, both of which are vital in achieving a true representation of our increasingly diverse marketplace, region, and world.

Among the companies that made the list include: four from the financial service sector, three healthcare and life sciences companies, two from the service industry, four technology innovation companies, and two from the retail industry.

“GK15 is a great way to applaud companies in Boston that are leading the way in diversity and inclusion, and inspiring others to do the same,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “In Boston, now more than ever, we make it known that our diversity is our strength. That’s what Get Konnected is all about – forging new connections between people from all different backgrounds, and building strong relationships. The organizations included in the GK15 recognize that we will meet our hardest challenges by working together, and I thank them for leading by example when it comes to being inclusive.”

“Mintz Levin is delighted to both host and sponsor the GK15 honoring those companies that have demonstrated a commitment to diversity and inclusion starting in the board room,” says, Tyrone Thomas, Diversity Committee Chair at Mintz Levin. Adding, “we are honored to partner with Get Konnected! on this historic event”.

*See Links on the stats on national Gender and Racial Diversity on Corporate Boards

https://www.2020wob.com/companies/2020-gender-diversity-index

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/17/business/dealbook/corporate-boards-minorities-women.html

http://economics.princeton.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/2016sample6.pdf

http://www.catalyst.org/knowledge/women-corporate-boards-globally

About Get Konnected!

Founded as a Social Impact Venture in 2008, as the brainchild of Colette Phillips, President and CEO of Colette Phillips Communications, Inc. Get Konnected! is Boston’s premier inclusive bi-monthly business networking event that brings together urban and international professionals, C suite executives, business leaders, small business owners and entrepreneurs of all cultures across industries and sectors. Get Konnected is the creator of the historic GK100, Boston’s first comprehensive list of the 100 Most Influential People of Color, you can read about it in the Boston Globe, and access the list GK100. Named Boston’s Best Multicultural Business Networking Event, Get Konnected! positively impacts corporate partners brand, bottomline and their diversity and inclusion employment pipeline