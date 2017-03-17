Friends of the Chinatown Library welcomes volunteers and board members

By Friends of the Chinatown Library (FOCL)

Chinatowns in the U.S. have always been a beacon of commerce and culture for new and old immigrants who have settled here in hopes of making a better life for themselves and their families. As Boston’s Chinatown faces the threat of gentrification that often discourages and fragments community life, there is a greater need to preserve and secure its role as a vital focal point by bringing a library back into the community. A library not only provides a space for learning but can also anchor the fabric of the immigrant community and attract diverse groups, both young and old, in search of information, culture, and space in an urban landscape.

We, the board members of Friends of the Chinatown Library (FOCL), are seeking residents and stakeholders of Boston’s Chinatown, who are invested in bringing a library to Chinatown, to join as volunteers in any capacity. We are also looking for volunteers to join the Board of Directors to achieve:

Our Vision

To promote and enhance Chinatown’s history and character as a unique and welcoming Boston neighborhood, and to anchor Chinatown as a cultural center for the network of Asian American communities in the region.

Our Mission

To serve Chinatown and the Greater Boston community by providing innovative programming, library services, and an intergenerational community cultural space.

Please consider joining us in making Boston’s Chinatown a more vibrant and welcoming place for generations to come. For more information please contact us at: http://www.focl-boston.org/contact-us.html