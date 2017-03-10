Former Taiwanese president visits Boston

By the Sampan editorial team

President Ma Ying-jeou, former Taiwanese president, visited Boston on March 5.

Ma took a walking tour of Chinatown, before attending a banquet at Empire Garden hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England.

Ma visited New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. from Feb. 28 to March 11. In Boston, Ma spoke to the East Asian Legal Studies Center and Fairbank Center for East Asian Research, part of his alma mater Harvard University. He was president of Taiwan from 2008 to 2016.

