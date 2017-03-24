‘Facing Exclusion’ brings Chinese immigrant history to life

Christina R. Chan, directed, wrote and performed a special production of “Facing Exclusion” on March 17 to March 18 at the Emerson/Paramount Center, Black Box Theatre. The production observed the 135th anniversary of the passing of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, featuring a work on Tien Fu Wu and a farce written by Harry S. Dow. A panel discussion followed to connect the two performances, personal immigration stories in the Asian American community, and the effects of immigration legislation past and present.

Dow (1904-1985) was a Suffolk Law School graduate who became the first Chinese-American to pass the Massachusetts Bar exam in 1929. In the Suffolk archives was a farce by Dow depicting a fictional immigration interrogation during the Chinese Exclusion Act, which Chan adapted for the stage. Dow served as an interpreter for the U.S. Bureau of Immigration while studying at Suffolk Law School, and later opened his private practice specializing in immigration law.

“This is Harry’s play, even though I adapted it,” Chan said. “It’s really bringing history to life.”

Chan was approached by Susan Chinsen of the Chinese Historical Society of New England (CHSNE) to stage Dow’s plays “A Day in the Chinese Division” and “Nutzacrackin Immigration and Naturalization.” Dow’s eldest son Fred found photos of his father in 1938, when one of the plays was produced in New York for his colleagues. Chan’s adaptation has Harry Dow directly address the audience. This frames Dow’s play by adding context and historical facts.

Tien Fu Wu (1887-1975) was a Chinese women living in San Francisco at the turn of twentieth-century. G.L. Horton’s one-woman play “Unbinding Our Lives” looks at Wu’s experiences, with an excerpt from the play staged by Chan. The play was first performed in 1992 by Chan at the Old South Meeting House and performed nationwide for 15 years.

Chan did not expect “Facing Exclusion” to coincide with President Trump’s executive orders on immigration aimed at excluding Muslims when she met with Chinsen in August. “Back then it was Chinese who were targeted, now it’s Muslims. Back then it was one country, now it’s six — from seven — countries,” she said.

Featured performers included Chan, Eric Cheung, Tim Corbett, Alexander Holden as Harry Dow, Sophia Kowvary, Danny Mourino and Josh Santora.

All proceeds from the production went to CHSNE. The March 18 performance can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=xY-zUSQcA1c.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese