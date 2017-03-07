Escape to the Tropics with Franklin Park Zoo on March 25

Roaring Nights: Fun in the Tropics at Franklin Park Zoo

WHAT: Longing for an island getaway? Escape to the Tropics at Franklin Park Zoo! Join us in your best luau gear for our first Roaring Nights: Fun in the Tropics!

Limbo and dance your way through the Tropical Forest with music from a live DJ and compete in animal-themed games with friends!

Watch the ring-tail lemurs as they discover tropical themed treats in their decorated exhibit, and don’t miss special opportunities to meet the Education program animals. Join zoo staff for a tour through the building to learn more about the free-flight birds, including scarlet ibis, yellow-billed storks, hadada ibis and more!

There will also be fun games, animal encounters, prizes, and more! Western lowland gorillas, pygmy hippopotamus, and a Linnes two-toed sloth are just a few of the animals that call the 72 degree Tropical Forest home. This is a 21+ event and includes appetizers, one glass of wine from Kingdom Wine Company, and a cash bar.

Kingdom Wine Company is the 2017 wine sponsor of Zoo New England.

Proceeds from Roaring Nights will support the operation and continued growth of Zoo New England, its education programs, and conservation initiatives.

WHEN: March 25, 2017

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets are $40. For more information, visit www.franklinparkzoo.org

WHERE: Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121