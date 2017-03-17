End of Life Choices: Funeral Options presentation and discussion April 19

Beacon Hill Village presents “End of Life Choices: Funeral Options,” a two-part session will provide tips for dealing with a death and how you can ease the loss for those who care about you by identifying your preferences. In the first hour, a volunteer from the Funeral Consumers Alliance will outline available options, including embalming, cremation, and “green” burial. In the second hour, the Rev. Joy Fallon, Senior Minister at King’s Chapel, will offer suggestions for planning a funeral or memorial service.

King’s Chapel, at the corner of Tremont and School Streets, 64 Beacon, is an independent church affiliated with the Unitarian Universalist Association.

Presentation from 2:00-4:00pm.

Free and Open to the Public.

Registration Required: please call Beacon Hill Village at 617.723.9713.