ELL family literacy program April 12 to May 31

ELL Family Literacy Program

Date: 04/12/2017 – 05/31/2017 Wednesdays 9:30- 11:00 am for workshops, fields trips TBA

Location: BCNC / Josiah Quincy School / Boston Public Library

Cost: Free

Language: English/Mandarin

Description

This group is designed for ELL (English language learner) parents to learn skills helping children read at home. The whole program includes 8 workshops and 2 field trips to Boston Public Library. In the workshops, parents will learn techniques improving children read at home, strategies communicating with teachers, online learning resources, information about Boston Public School system, and also recommendation of children books. At the end, parents and children will together make their own story book.

Reward & Gift: Family literacy certification and a free children book !

Registration: Please register via one of the methods below, and contact Grace Su if you have any questions.

1) By phone or email Mira: 617-635-5129×1020; mirainboston@gmail.com

2) Online: https://goo.gl/forms/QDWCxU8dOCfZNrQ33

3) Fill out the form at BCNC front desk: 38 Ash Street, Boston, MA 02111

