DCBK heats up the waffle iron for International Waffle Day, March 25

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen is mixing their signature batter and heating up the waffle iron in celebration of International Waffle Day on Saturday, March 25th. DCBK is well-known for their “Glorifried” Buttermilk Chicken & Waffle, made with homemade buttermilk batter, topped with Glorifried boneless chicken strips, butter and maple syrup. In honor of this delicious occasion, the southern comfort joint is also offering two additional Chicken & Waffle combinations: Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles and Cinnamon Churro Chicken & Waffles (prices starting at $17).
Please follow and like us: