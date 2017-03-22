Creative kitchen tour, April 8

‘Creative Kitchens Tour 2017’ set for April 8 “Creative Kitchens Tour 2017” offers a look at kitchens from cozy country to sleek contemporary in eight Beacon Hill and Back Bay 19th century townhouses on Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. A reception follows at Hampshire House at 84 Beacon St. from 3 to 5 p.m., and an optional luncheon is available at Hampshire House from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for the tour and reception are $50 each and can be purchased at www.beaconhillvillage.org or by calling the office at 617-723-9713. Tickets will also be available the day of the tour for $60 at Hampshire House, Cambridge Trust Co. at 65 Beacon St. or Hingham Savings Bank at 80 Charles St. Tickets for the luncheon, tour and reception are $135, but luncheon tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Beacon Hill Village, at 617- 723-9713.