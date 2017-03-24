Coomi trunk show and hat pop up at Neiman Marcus April 6-8

WHAT: In preparation for Party in the Park, Neiman Marcus, Boston will host a trunk show featuring jewelry designerCoomi, who will present her latest collection and unveil a very special piece to be featured in Party in the Park’s raffle. The trunk show will also feature a hat pop-up curated with hats by exquisite designers from around the world.

The Trunk Show will open with a champagne reception Thursday, April 6th and continue through April 8th. A portion of proceeds from any Coomi purchase on April 6th will benefit the Justine Mee Liff Fund for the Emerald Necklace.

In addition to the Trunk Show, Neiman Marcus will unveil a Party in the Park window designed especially around the luncheon. All are invited to pop into Neiman Marcus to find the perfect, most-essential style accessories for the much-anticipated spring event!

WHEN: April 6-8, 2017, 10AM – 6PM, The champagne reception is on April 6 at 6pm.

WHERE: Precious Jewels Salon, Level Three, Neiman Marcus, 5 Copley Pl, Boston

