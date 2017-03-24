Community agencies work toward public health

The Asian Health Initiative (AHI) hosted a meeting with grant recipients on Feb. 16 at Tufts Medical Center. Six recipients of grant funding for 2013 to 2016 reported on their programs for the public health of Chinatown and Asian Americans.

Asian Spectrum has completed shooting for its breast cancer awareness video broadcast series and is in the editing phase, said Diana Jeong. It completed a series on diabetes subtitled in English and Chinese in 2015. A launch party for the breast cancer series will take place in spring.

Boston Asian: Youth Essential Service’s Teens Going Healthy program engaged youth and young adults in workshops to promote balanced nutrition, encourage regular physical activity and manage weight safely. Over the three-year term, the youth went ice skating, enjoyed rock climbing and tried aerial yoga, said Trinh Britton, youth worker.

The Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center promoted better management of chronic disease for Asian elders. The center published a Chinese booklet on bone health and a second one on heart disease, said Megan Cheung, social service director. It also had workshops with expert presenters at Castle Square and Mason Place. Elders spoke highly of the bone health booklet and workshops, with one woman saying her osteoporosis improved after following tips on diet and resistance training.

South Cove Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosted monthly breakfast seminars to provide seniors information to support their health and independent living. Tai chi classes were held at Castle Square to promote improved balance and reduce the risk of falls, as well as painting classes with basic English to support cognitive skills. Cumulatively 3,000 seniors were served over three years for 32 health seminars, tai chi classes and art classes, said Terry Yin.

The Wang YMCA of Chinatown’s Senior Strength and Movement Program (SSAM) provided an exercise program with resistance training to seniors, to help improve bone density and combat the risk for falls when seniors lose muscle, strength, balance and self-confidence in walking and other activities as they age. Participants had to be over 60 and more than 300 seniors were served over three years, said Pat Barnwell, Wang Y executive director.

Barnwell said, “We saw some social isolation issues get taken care of through community, as 90 percent of participants reported they felt better after completing the program. Ys all across the country have sought us out to replicate the program.”

The Sampan Newspaper’s health content was sponsored by AHI, with two or more articles each issue on chronic diseases and emotional health. A total of 236 health stories were published in 72 issues over three years. Reader surveys gave input on topics of concern. Sampan is published by the Asian American Civic Association (AACA).

The AHI began a new cycle of grant funding for 2017 to 2019 with an emphasis on smoking cessation. Programs include antismoking education, phone counseling to help smokers quit and a bilingual smoking cessation directory. Recipients are the AACA, Boston Asian YES, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, the Golden Age Center, the Josiah Quincy Elementary School, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and the Wang YMCA.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese