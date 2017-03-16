Comcast announces new Asian American entertainment following the CAAM Festival

Film Festival Content Available This Month on Xfinity Stream, Xfinity Asia and Xfinity On Demand

PHILADELPHIA, PA – March 7, 2017 – Comcast today announced that Xfinity TV customers will have access to about a dozen films and webisodes of CAAMFest Film Festival content, in celebration of contemporary Asian American cinema. This special collection features films and webisodes from past and present festivals and can be accessed all month on Xfinity On Demand, Xfinity Asia, and Xfinity Stream.

The CAAMFest Film Festival is the nation’s largest showcase of new Asian American and Asian films and is organized by The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM). This year’s event will be held in San Francisco from March 9 – 19.

“We’re proud of our longstanding CAAM partnership that allows us to bring attention to the contributions of talented independent Asian American filmmakers both through our special March CAAMFest collection and in our monthly curated Cinema Asian American offering,” said Rebecca Simpson Executive Director of International Strategy & Programming for Comcast.

The Xfinity collection will include such films as “A.K.A Don Bonus,” “American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs,” and “Jake Shimabukuro: Life in Four Strings.” In addition, Xfinity On Demand houses a Cinema Asian America destination throughout the year with new content available to view every month in support of its longstanding partnership with CAAMFest.

“CAAM is thrilled to partner with Xfinity to showcase and celebrate the diversity and breathe of contemporary Asian American cinema. Through this exclusive collection of bold and vibrant films, we present unique Asian American stories and also explore the connections and shared experiences we have with other communities,” stated Masashi Niwano, Festival and Exhibitions Director for CAAM.

In addition to Xfinity Stream and Xfinity on Demand, Xfinity Asia, Comcast’s online microsite dedicated to Asian-American entertainment, will feature select CAAMFest content for all customers to enjoy, as well as other movies, entertainment news and blogs..

About CAAMFest

CAAMFest (http://caamfest.com/2015/) is the nation’s largest showcase of new Asian American and Asian films and runs from March 9 to 19. The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting stories that conveys the richness and diversity of Asian American’s experiences to the broadest audience possible.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

This post is also available in: Chinese