CNC evaluates pedestrian safety, neighborhood developments

The Chinatown/South Cove Neighborhood Association (CNC) met March 20 at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

A petition to make Chinatown a Slow Streets Neighborhood was presented by Debbie Chen, Asian Community Development Corporation community planner. “Chinatown is a crash hot spot. Kneeland is a nightmare to cross, while Harrison and Oak have blind spots, as the sidewalk is too far back to see pedestrians,” she said. The CNC voted to provide a support letter.

Pho Mai management, formerly Pho Hoa, at 23 Beach Street, presented plans to convert the top five floors of its eight-story building to affordable rental units. Owner Lan Dinh operates Pho Mai on the first floor, has office space on the second and third floors, and the fourth to eighth floors are vacant. He will apply for residential zoning on the top floors for 24 condos.

“People wanted to rent on the fourth floor, but I couldn’t, because it wasn’t legal,” Dinh said. “So that’s why I want to change it and make it affordable for everybody. I won’t charge rent for an arm and a leg. We started from the bottom, we are still getting people from the bottom.”

A proposal for a massage spa at 213 Harrison Avenue was presented. Owner Mrs. Wang has bodywork experience in China and Boston, who plans to open on the ground floor. The spa needs to add partitions for four rooms and will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals after seeking community input.

A report on lighting and street repairs was given by Eric Prentiss, administrative assistant for the Public Works Department, City of Boston.

