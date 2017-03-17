City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George announces Hyde Park Annissa-At-Large Day on March 21

City Councilor-At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George is delighted to announce her 15th Annissa-At-Large Day, where she will spend the day in Hyde Park.

During Annissa-At-Large day the Councilor visits with constituents where they work, play and gather in community centers, libraries, schools, parks, and business.

Annissa-At-Large was born of the Councilor’s determination to deepen her connection to and understanding of every neighborhood in Boston. 15 months into her first term Councilor Essaibi-George will have spent an Annissa-At-Large day with constituents in East Boston, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Brighton, South Boston, Roslindale, Roxbury, the North End, West Roxbury, Charlestown, the South End, the Back Bay, in Boston’s homeless shelters and now Hyde Park.

“Each At-Large Day is a learning experience,” Councilor Essaibi-George said, “communities have a lot in common, especially pride and passion for their neighborhood, but they all face unique challenges and it’s important to learn about those first hand.”

Look for #AnnissaAtLarge on Twitter to learn where the Councilor will be, as well as updates from the day. Her schedule will also be on Facebook on Annissa For Boston. People can tweet questions and ideas to @AnnissaForBos.

The March 21st Hyde Park Annissa-at-Large schedule is:

Time Activity Location 8am-9am Coffee Hour Bean & Cream: 680 Truman Parkway 9:30am-10:30am Senior Center Blake Estates: 1344 Hyde Park Ave 11am-12pm School Visit: BCLA 655 Metropolitan Ave, Hyde Park, MA 02136 12:30pm-1:30pm Lunch TBD 1:45pm-3:00pm Business Walk Through 11 Fairmount Ave, Suite 107 3:10-3:45pm Muni 1179 River St 4:00-4:30pm Menino Arts Center 26 Central Ave 4:45-5:10pm Menino YMCA 1137 River St