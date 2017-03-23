City Councillor Tito Jackson denounces the shuttering of the Southampton Street Shelter’s recovery services: ‘A disgrace’

I am deeply saddened about the substance abuse recovery services we have lost at the Southampton Street Shelter.

Boston’s residents in every neighborhood have felt the impact of the Long Island shelter closing, which offered vital substance abuse recovery services. Some of these were remediated in the Southampton Shelter. Now, again, these services are lost. It is the responsibility of the Mayor and the entire city government, including myself, to protect and serve the most vulnerable among us.

The City has failed those seeking recovery in Boston – twice. This is a disgrace. It is critical that we afford every opportunity to those who are seeking treatment and beginning new lives.

I call on the Mayor to return these crucial services. I am working with my colleagues in government, advocates, and care providers to find an immediate and permanent solution.