Chinese Culture Connection gala April 8

Saturday, April 8

6 p.m.

88 Beach Street

Boston, MA 02111

The Chinese Culture Connection (CCC) is very proud to announce it’s 12th Annual Fundraising Gala and Award Banquet. The event will be held on Saturday April 8, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Hei La Moon Chinese Restaurant, 88 Beach Street, in Boston’s Chinatown.

Each year we recognize three very special individuals/group who have contributed and committed their talents in the arts, culture, and humanities for the betterment of our society. This year’s recipient of the Excellence in Community Services Award will be presented to Peter Ng for his commitment in serving the Asian community with the donation of his Chinese artwork, and providing inspirational scholarship to keep youths in school across the nation. The Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award goes to Malden Reads for its mission in promoting reading: “one Book one City” for the entire Malden community, and the Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Literature Award goes to Dr. William Overholt for his continued work in building more understanding and relationships between the United States and Asia, in particular, China.

The Mission of the Chinese Culture Connection is to promote intercultural harmony, strengthen diverse communities, and build bridges between American and Chinese people through interactive educational programs and the arts. At this Annual Gala, we are not only celebrating our over 3 decades of accomplishments and endeavors in sharing Chinese culture with various communities throughout New England, but also raising funds to support the organization’s mission. Funds raised from this event will support our outreach efforts and help add new programs for the coming year.

Tickets for the event function are $60 per person for members, and $70 per person for non-members, or a table of 10 for $600. For membership information, sponsorship opportunities, auction donations and tickets, please contact us at 781-321-6316 or info@chinesecultureconnection.org.

Thank you for your support of the Chinese Culture Connection!