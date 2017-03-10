Chinatown residents urged to support Neighborhood Slow Street Zone application

By Asian CDC, BCNC, Chinatown Main Streets
Sign to support Chinatown’s request before March 24 to become a Neighborhood Slow Street Zone at BCNC, 38 Ash Street, Boston, MA 02111 or online at http://ow.ly/KlmA309I57J.
The City of Boston will work with Chinatown residents to:
- Increase city resources devoted to redesigning streets and enforcing safety measures.
- Design safer pedestrian crosswalks for children and elders to cross.
- Almost every intersection in the Slow Street Zone will be studied to increase safety.
Examples:
- Increased signage
- Ensure 20 mph speed limits
- Wider sidewalks and raised, more visible crosswalks
- More time to cross
- Street art to remind drivers we are a community
- Add bicycle lanes
Please follow and like us:
This post is also available in: Chinese