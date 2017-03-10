Chinatown residents urged to support Neighborhood Slow Street Zone application

By Asian CDC, BCNC, Chinatown Main Streets

Sign to support Chinatown’s request before March 24 to become a Neighborhood Slow Street Zone at BCNC, 38 Ash Street, Boston, MA 02111 or online at http://ow.ly/KlmA309I57J.

The City of Boston will work with Chinatown residents to:

Increase city resources devoted to redesigning streets and enforcing safety measures.

Design safer pedestrian crosswalks for children and elders to cross.

Almost every intersection in the Slow Street Zone will be studied to increase safety.

Examples:

Increased signage

Ensure 20 mph speed limits

Wider sidewalks and raised, more visible crosswalks

More time to cross

Street art to remind drivers we are a community

Add bicycle lanes

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese