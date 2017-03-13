Chinatown Resident Association celebrates Chinese New Year

  By ,

The Chinatown Resident Association celebrated the Chinese New Year March 10 at the China Pearl Restaurant. (From left) CRA co-moderators Chu Huang, Michael Wong, Hin Sang Yu, Sen. Joe Boncore, Rep. Donald Wong, Rep. Tackey Chan, Patrick Lyons of Rep. Aaron Michlewitz’s office. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The Chinatown Resident Association (CRA) celebrated the Chinese New Year March 10 at the China Pearl Restaurant.

State Sen. Joe Boncore said, “Chinatown is lucky to have representation on transportation, housing and service for elders.”

Boncore, state Rep. Tackey Chan, Rep. Donald Wong and Patrick Lyons of Rep. Aaron Michlewitz’s office presented a citation from the Mass. Legislature recognizing the CRA’s community efforts.

A lion dance was performed by Woo Ching White Crane kung fu, followed by a children’s dance performance by the Boston Chinese Folk and Classical Dance Group.

Three Boston District 2 city councilor candidates attended the banquet: Corey Dinopoulos, Michael Kelley and Peter Lin-Marcus. District 2 Councilor Bill Linehan announced February he would not seek reelection.

The mission of the CRA is to advance the quality of life of Chinatown residents and preserve Chinatown as a neighborhood for working families and the elderly. Bilingual public meetings take place the first Wednesday of the month at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

The Chinatown Resident Association members with the Woo Ching White Crane kung fu troupe. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Girls in the Boston Chinese Folk and Classical Dance Group performed a cultural dance. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Three Boston District 2 city councilor candidates attended the banquet: Peter Lin-Marcus, Michael Kelley and Corey Dinopoulos. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

