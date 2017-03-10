Chinatown meeting roundup: CSC, CRA, TCC

By Sara Brown and Ling-Mei Wong

The Chinatown Safety Committee met at the DoubleTree Hotel on March 1.

Boston Police Department District A-1 Capt. Ken Fong said there has been a slight uptick in crime in the past few weeks. There were two aggravated assaults, three robberies, three break-ins and one stabbing. Fong said there has been significant drug activity in the Chinatown area.

“Hopefully, we get it back down to sea level,” Fong said. “The cameras in the neighborhood have been helpful to target hot spots.”

Fong believes the unusual warm weather is one of the reasons for increased crime.

CRA

The Chinatown Resident Association (CRA) met at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School on March 1.

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz visited the residents, giving an update on his legislative priorities, which include taxing short-term rentals and worker wage theft. He commended co-moderator Chu Huang, who had worked in his office, for her continued community work.

Cynthia Woo, director of One Chinatown Arts Center at One Greenway, introduced herself. The center is run by Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) with Bunker Hill Community College.

A pedestrian safety presentation was given by Debbie Chen, community planner at Asian Community Development Corporation. The community developer is seeking 500 signatures for a Neighborhood Slow Streets Zone petition by March 24, in partnership with BCNC, CRA and Chinatown Main Streets.

TCC

The Chinatown Coalition met at BCNC on March 9.

A presentation on the Boston Chinatown Heritage Project took place, presented by Jess Camhi of the Chinese Historical Society of New England and Charles Tracy of the National Parks Service.

Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Gina Fiandaca and transportation planner Charlotte Fleetwood spoke about Vision Zero to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries.

Woo also presented at the meeting.

