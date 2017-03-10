Chinatown crime blotter for Feb. 24 to March 10

By the Boston Police Department

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from Feb. 24 to March 10 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Robbery

Feb. 24, 5:08 a.m.: The victim reports he was on the corner of Washington Street smoking a cigarette. A male rode up on a bicycle and robbed him of $100 and his cell phone. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

Breaking and entering

Feb. 25, 12 a.m.: The suspect was arrested on Hudson Street for breaking into the victim’s apartment. He was observed standing in the bedroom door of the victim.

Breaking and entering

Feb. 25, 3:01 p.m.: The victim reports unknown person broke into the office on Hudson Street. The victim was not sure what taken.

Aggravated assault

Feb. 28, 2:38 a.m.: The suspect was arrested on Washington Street for stabbing the victim with a pair of scissors. The victim was transported to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Larceny

Feb. 28, 7:03 p.m.: The victim reports an unknown person entered her residence on Washington Street and removed several items.

Breaking & entering motor vehicle

March 4, 5:12 p.m.: The officer responded to 40 Beach Street on a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer met and spoke with the victims, who stated someone broke into their motor vehicle and removed several items. Upon viewing the video, the officer observed the suspect on Washington Street. He was placed under arrest and transported to the district.

Overdose

March 6, 6:44 p.m.: The officer responded to Washington Street on a call of an overdose. Upon arrival, the officer observed the victim lying on the bathroom floor receiving treatment. He was administered Narcan and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Trespassing

March 7, 6:25 p.m.: The suspect was arrested on Washington Street by the Tufts Medical Center Police Department for trespassing. He was observed sitting in the restaurant with a beer and a half-empty bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

Investigate person

March 8, 1:30 p.m.: The victim reported an unknown male entered the restaurant on Tyler Street and started harassing the patrons. He left prior to the officer’s arrival.

