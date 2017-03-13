China, The New Silk Road and Building the Trump Presidency on April 1

“China, The New Silk Road and Building the Trump Presidency”

Featuring Mike Billington, Asia correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) and longtime collaborator of Lyndon and Helga LaRouche. Mrs LaRouche is known in China as “The Silk Road Lady” because she was the first to propose the idea of reviving the ancient Silk Road as the way to achieve international “peace through development.” This proposal became Xi Jinping’s One Belt One Road, and it is the single most important driver for economic growth in the world today, a driver the USA should participate in.

Where: Democracy Center, 45 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge MA

When: Saturday April 1st, 3-6 PM

Sponsored by the Schiller Institute