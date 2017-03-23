Celebrate CPA’s 40th anniversary by helping us reach our 2017 fundraising goal

Until March 31, individual gifts of $100 or more for CPA’s general operations, or corporate/organizational gifts or $1,000 or more, will be matched, dollar for dollar, by an anonymous foundation in recognition of CPA’s leadership. After March 31 , individual gifts of $250 and up will be matched.

The matching funds of $100,000 will be dedicated to expanding the civic engagement capacity of diverse Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Massachusetts and developing the Asian and Pacific Islanders’ Civic Action Network (APIs CAN!). Give today, or make a multi-year pledge, by clicking this link