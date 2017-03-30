CACA National Art Contest taking submissions until April 21

Friday, April 21

23 Edinboro Street

Boston, MA 02111

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance is accepting submissions from K-12 students for its national art completion. Artwork should be dropped off at 180 Café by the deadline. For official rules and details, please visit www.cacala.org or www.camla.org. For questions, please email cacabostonlodge@gmail.com or call (617) 658-3318.

C.A.C.A. 2017 National Art Competition is here. This contest is open to students from

Grade K to Grade 12.

Introduction:

The Chinese American Museum and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance are pleased to announce a nationwide Art Competition for students during the 2016-2017 school year. For over 100 years, the Chinese American Citizens Alliance sought to better the welfare of the community and to achieve equality and justice for Chinese Americans and to encourage American patriotism. The Chinese American Museum, located in Los Angeles, across Union Station, seeks to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of America’s diverse heritage by researching, preserving, and sharing the history, rich cultural legacy, and continuing contributions of Chinese Americans.

Rules:

The Art Competition is open to students from kindergarten to grade twelve. Entries will be placed and judged in four divisions. A written description of the artwork is required and must accompany the entry form upon submission. The description can be typed on a separate sheet of paper and stapled to the entry form.

Division 1: Grade K to Grade 3 (title only, description optional)

Division 2: Grade 4 to Grade 6 (description must be 50 words or less)

Division 3: Grade 7 to Grade 9 (description must be 100 words or less)

Division 4: Grade 10 to Grade 12 (description must be 150 words or less)

All entries must be original, freehand drawings by the student only. The size of the artwork must be 18″ H x 24″ W and be two dimensional. Acceptable mediums include oil, watercolors, acrylic, crayon, pencil, etc. The artwork may not contain copyrighted characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Pokemon, etc., or the right of any third party and may not violate any U.S. or international copyright laws.

There will be National and Local Award prizes. Please see attached for more details.