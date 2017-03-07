Bring out your Irish with South Street Diner for St Paddy’s Day

Whether you have an Irish background or not, St. Paddy’s day is all about bringing out the Irish in you! South Street Diner is inviting Bostonians and visitors in Ireland’s North American hub to join them for a weeklong St Patrick’s Day celebration like no other. Featuring a corned beef and cabbage special served with potatoes, carrots, homemade Irish soda bread and a pint of Guinness all for only $10. The Diner will also feature a special menu of Irish breakfast with bangers, brown and white pudding and Guinness floats.

St. Paddy’s Day anthems will be blaring from the jukebox in addition to all the Irish fare from Monday morning through Sunday evening. Guests can enjoy tall boy PBR’s, Miller Lite and Narragansett’s for only $2.50 and all beers will be under $5.

On the morning of Sunday, March 19th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. South Street Diner will once again carry on the long-standing tradition of policemen, firemen and first responders from all over New England and the Northeast converging at the diner in uniform to share stories and trade patches before heading off to partake and march in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston. Join South Street Diner in an Irish toast and raise a mug to New England’s first responders.

WHEN: Monday, March 13th – Sunday, March 19th

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday Morning

WHERE:

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland Street

Boston, MA 02113

For more information, please visit www.southstreetdiner.com or call 617-350-0028.

ABOUT SOUTH STREET DINER:

South Street Diner (formerly the Blue Diner) was built in 1943 by the Worcester Dining Company to serve local factory workers. Located in Boston’s Leather District, the 24-hour Diner is currently owned and operated by local restaurateur, Sol Sidell. South Street Diner has become a local landmark, a constant in Boston’s after-hours scene and a final evening destination for local residents, students and visitors. When the clubs close, the Diner is the place to grab something to eat, hang out with friends, celebrity watch, and keep the party going. No visit to Boston is complete without a stop to the South Street Diner. Over the years, the Diner has been called “The PLACE for college students to start their Spring Break Tour” by Rolling Stone Magazine. It was named Best of Boston by Boston Magazine, as well as named for The Best Late Night Food in the U.S.A. by Esquire. Thrillist Media Group named South Street Diner one of the best 24-Hour Diners in the country. Most recently, the Diner’s famous Boston Cream Pancakes were featured on the Food Network’s “Top 5 Restaurants – Best Late Night Eats.” The Diner has also been featured in numerous feature films, including: Hiding Out with John Cryer; Second Sight with John Laroquette; House Guest with Steve Martin; The Equalizer with Denzel Washington; “21;” The Blue Diner for PBS and recently featured in the DC Comic ‘BatGirl.’