Bread of Life serves meals to hungry in Metro North Tuesday to Friday

Bread of Life is a faith-based ministry serving the communities north of Boston, with a mission to feed the body and to nurture the soul. We strive to feed the hungry.

We serve meals every Tuesday through Friday evening. Moreover, we distribute food in Malden on Wednesdays and Fridays to low-income people in Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Reading, North Reading,Winchester, Saugus and Wakefield, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.breadoflifemalden.org

