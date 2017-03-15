Boston Young Leaders Summit, March 25

Saturday, March 25

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

120 Boylston Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02116

The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies will host a Young Leaders Summit at Emerson College for graduate students. Register at bit.ly/bostonreception.

The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) is a national nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting Asian Pacific American participation and representation at all levels of the political process. APAICS programs focus on developing leadership, building public policy knowledge, and building the political pipeline for Asian Pacific Americans to pursue public office at all levels. We are also collaborating with the Harvard Kennedy Schools Asian Pacific American Caucus and the Asian American Policy Review for our Boston Young Leaders Summit.

Our 2017 Young Leaders Summit is a one-day conference designed to engage with and empower graduate-level AAPI leaders in the Boston Area. During the Community Reception, summit attendees will be able to meet with community leaders and partner organizations as they build their academic and professional networks moving forward.

This will be a great event for community members in the region to meet and connect with young leaders entering careers in various fields who share a commitment to AAPI representation and diversity.