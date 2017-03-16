Boston Mayor Walsh statement on President Trump budget proposal

Mayor Martin J. Walsh today will host a press conference to discuss the local implications of President Trump’s budget proposal.

“The President’s budget proposal puts cities across America and our residents last. The drastic cuts proposed would destabilize our efforts to increase economic mobility and housing stability in every Boston neighborhood,” said Mayor Walsh. “Our community will be hit hard by the proposed elimination of help for households in immediate danger of being without heat and Community Development Block grants that support the production of affordable housing and the revitalization of our Main Streets. This proposal denies the real risks we face relative to climate change and puts vital health and life sciences research in jeopardy. I call on Congress to reject this proposal and any others that put our cities, and most importantly, our residents, at risk.”