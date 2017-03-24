Boston health professionals discuss smoking cessation

The Boston Public Health Commission held a smoking cessation workshop on March 16.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the country, according to research presented by the Health Commission. Smoking can damage every part of the body, not just the lungs.

There are many different ways someone can smoke and take in nicotine. Recently, flavored tobacco has become more popular. Seven out of 10 middle schoolers have admitted to using flavored tobacco products.

At least 50 percent of smokers have tried to quit. Quitting smoking is as difficult as quitting heroin or cocaine, with unpleasant withdrawal symptoms. The cycle of addiction has many layers, which include physiological, psychological, social and behavioral cues.

When someone smokes, it takes 7 to 10 seconds for the nicotine to reach the brain. Smokers have revealed they feel more stimulated, awake, focused and relaxed, and that anxiety is reduced when they smoke.

There are several benefits to quitting smoking. During the first 12 hours of not smoking, the amount of carbon monoxide in the blood is reduced to a normal level.

After two weeks to three months, a recovering smoker will have better circulation and improved lung function. After one to nine months, the individual will have less coughing.

The event was for health professionals to learn more about smoking and its dangerous effects, so they could pass on that useful information to their patients and clients.

This post is also available in: Chinese