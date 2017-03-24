Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley hosts early education and care briefing March 28

The Boston City Council recognizes the critical role that Early Education and Care (EEC) plays in stabilizing our families and growing our workforce and economy. That’s why earlier this year the Council and I initiated a series of policy briefings to dig deeper into issues relevant to EEC in Boston.

Each of the four female Councilors has a specific focus, and a tentative schedule for our policy briefings can be found here.

My first briefing will focus on the unique challenges community-based EEC providers face. The panel will conduct an in-depth discussion of these challenges and explore strategies that can promote stability and professional development for EEC providers in the future.

We can do better at supporting the owners, operators and workforce in the EEC industry. And that starts with recognizing their struggles and committing to finding solutions.

Join me on Tuesday, March 28th from 6:30PM – 8:00PM at The LabouréCenter in South Boston (275 West Broadway, South Boston) and hear from our panel of EEC experts.

The panel will include:

Anne Douglass, Ph.D. — Executive Director & Associate Professor, Institute for Early Education Leadership and Innovation, University of Massachusetts Boston

Cherie A. Craft, M.Ed — CEO & Founding Executive Director, Smart from the Start, Inc.

Marie St. Fleur — Former MA State Representative

Renee Boynton-Jarrett, MD, ScD — Vital Village Network and Associate Professor at Boston University School of Medicine/ Boston Medical Center



Free childcare is available through the Labouré Center.

If you have any additional questions, call my City Hall Office at 617-635-4217. For those who cannot join us in person, I will be streaming the event on Facebook Live.