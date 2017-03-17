BCNC to host grand opening of Pao Arts Center on May 2

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) will proudly open the Pao Arts Center on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 99 Albany Street, Boston, in the One Greenway building.

The Pao Arts Center is located at a historically important parcel of land, Parcel 24, which was once home to over 200 Chinatown families before they were displaced by the construction of highways. This reclamation of space celebrates both traditional artistic practice and supports contemporary artists. As metro Boston’s newly dedicated Asian and Asian immigrant cultural space, the Pao Arts Center invites all Bostonians to experience cultural performances and exhibitions, exchange ideas with contemporary thought leaders, and support and amplify voices of underrepresented artists and community.

To mark the opening, BCNC will host several events open to the public, including:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Tuesday, May 2, 1:00 pm

Grand Opening Celebration, Tuesday, May 2 , 2:00-6:00 pm

, Community Celebration, Saturday, May 6 , 1:00-7:00 pm

Formerly known as One Chinatown, the Pao Arts Center has been renamed in recognition of the generous support of Eleanor and Frank Pao. As active philanthropists, they have endowed many scholarships in higher education and the Boston Ballet School. The Pao Family business varies from hi-tech, to solar, to commercial real estate, and Eleanor has been a Board Member of Boston Ballet and the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Eleanor and Frank Pao share, “We felt that arts can enrich and transform our daily lives. We are thrilled to support this exciting new project and do something for the Boston community.”

“Chinatown is an important neighborhood in the City of Boston,” says Giles Li, BCNC Executive Director. “Chinatown has been home to countless immigrants to our country, and served as a place where newcomers could find a community that helped them adjust to life in America. As the city and the neighborhood changes, the Pao Arts Center sends a message to all people – long-time residents, new arrivals, transplants – that everyone is welcome, and everyone should belong.”

The Pao Arts Center, located at 99 Albany Street in Boston, was developed by BCNC in partnership with Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC). The 5,000 square-foot space includes a theater, gallery, and classrooms. To support the Arts Center, BCNC received the prestigious National Creative Placemaking award from ArtPlace America in 2016, just one of 29 funded projects out of more than 1,400 applicants.

Partnerships and support from across sectors include the Barr Foundation, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Bunker Hill Community College, Tufts University School of Medicine, South Cove Community Health Center, and Asian Community Development Corporation. The robust Community Advisory Committee – with representatives ranging from health, sciences, and arts and culture – ensure that the Pao Arts Center has a holistic approach and impact on the community.