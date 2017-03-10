BCNC hosts gala for children and families

By the Sampan editorial team

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) held its annual fundraising Chinese New Year Banquet on March 3 at Hei La Moon. A total of 550 guests gathered to support the agency, which provides family-centered services to more than 2,000 individuals a year.

Dignitaries included Boston City Council President Michelle Wu, Quincy City Councilor Nina Liang, City of Boston Art Commissioner Julie Burros and Boston Center for Youth and Families Commissioner William Morales.

The South Cove Community Health Center Adult Student Award went to Djilali Chaker, while Denis and Stella Tam received the TJX Volunteer Award. The Capital One Mentor Award went to Dora Hui, while Elizabeth Do received the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Youth Leader Award.

The banquet set a fundraising record of $380,000. BCNC is headquartered in Chinatown, with a location in Quincy.

