Attorney General Maura Healey issues statement on President Trump’s travel ban

BOSTON – Today, Attorney General Maura Healey issued the following statement on President Trump’s new Executive Order on immigration:

“The President’s travel ban was already rejected by the courts and abandoned in defeat by his attorneys. This watered-down redraft is a clear attempt to resurrect a discredited order and fulfill a discriminatory and unconstitutional campaign promise. My office remains opposed to this misguided policy and will consider all legal options to protect our residents, our institutions, and our businesses in Massachusetts.”

Last month, AG Healey joined a lawsuit in Massachusetts challenging President Trump’s original Executive Order on immigration, and joined with attorneys general across the country in challenging the Executive Order in Washington, Virginia, and the Eastern District of New York.