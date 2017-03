Saturday, April 8

9 a.m.

Chestnut Hill Reservoir

Boston, MA 02467

The Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence (ATASK) will host the third ATASK Community 5K Race at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boston/ATASKCommunity5K.

This post is also available in: Chinese