Thursday, April 13

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

288 Washington Street

Quincy, MA 02169

South Cove Manor at Quincy Point will host an art and music social with local artist Jin Li and pianist Kam Ip. Register with Denise Howard-Corrin at (617) 423-0590.

This post is also available in: Chinese