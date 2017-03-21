Aquarium, Boston Water and Sewer team up for World Water Day March 22

The United Nations’ (UN) World Water Day is held on March 22 each year. Since 1993, events are organized on or around this day to increase people’s awareness of water’s importance in environment, agriculture, health and trade. The theme of World Water Day 2017 is wastewater. This year, Boston Water and Sewer Commission will join with the New England Aquarium for fun-filled activities promoting greater awareness of the all-encompassing world of water that begins right at Boston’s front door.

WHAT: Interactive World Water Day activities, presentations about simple steps to protect the marine environment, Q&A with experts, arts, crafts and environmental messaging exercises, giveaways, and more.

WHO: New England Aquarium and Boston Water and Sewer Commission staff and volunteers, members of the public.

WHEN: March 22, 2017, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.



WHERE: The New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston 02110, Main Lobby.

WHY: The World Health Organization (WHO) notes there are over 663 million people globally living without a safe water supply close to home, and coping with the health impacts of using contaminated water. The theme of World Water Day 2017 is wastewater, water that has been used in washing, flushing, manufacturing, etc. and whose subsequent quality has been adversely affected.

The New England Aquarium presents inspiring experiences for 1.3 million visitors annually and engages the public with its commitment to protect marine animals through innovative scientific research and effective advocacy for vital and vibrant oceans. The Aquarium combines education and engagement to encourage visitors to take action to protect the blue planet and is the only Boston-based cultural institution with a mission focused primarily on the environment.

Boston is home to New England’s oldest and largest water and sewer systems, which are owned, maintained and operated by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC). Established in 1977, BWSC provides potable water and sewer services to more than one million people per day. BWSC is also the leading organizer of We Are All Connected, a campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving Boston’s waterways. For more information please visit: www.bwsc.org.