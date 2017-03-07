ACLU Massachusetts issues statement on White House’s new travel ban order

Matthew Segal, legal director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s new executive order banning entry to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries:

“President Trump’s original executive order stranded travelers, upended families, disrupted businesses and institutions globally, and faced many federal lawsuits. The ACLU of Massachusetts will closely monitor this new Executive Order and assess its validity.

“We remain proud of our urgent work in the last several weeks, and we stay deeply committed to protecting freedoms of all Massachusetts residents – and challenging any actions we believe to be illegal, unconstitutional and dangerous. As pioneers of freedom here in Massachusetts, we will continue to work every day in the courts, in the state legislature, and in our communities to defend and preserve liberty and justice for all.”