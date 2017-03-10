ABCD urge households in-need to apply for fuel assistance as winter continues, April 30 deadline

The forecast of frigid sub-zero temps, more snow and ice storms indicate that this unpredictable yet frigid winter is far from over. Action for Boston Community Development urge working families and qualifying residents of Greater Boston and the Mystic Valley Area to beat the cold and sign up for assistance in effort to ease the burden of paying for oil, gas, or electric heat and utility arrearages.

Thanks to the Massachusetts delegation, Gov. Baker, and the President, financial assistance for those in need is still available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Households that have already signed up and new applicants can benefit financially – ranging from $60 in supplemental cost savings to amaximum benefit of $1,100 in oil, gas, or electric heat.

ABCD provides fuel assistance in Boston, Brookline, Newton and seven communities north of Boston: Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn.

Last year over 26,000 households received ABCD Fuel Assistance. Those in need, struggling to make ends meet, are urged to sign up before the April 30th deadline in order to take advantage of all available benefits including discounted rates, weatherization, heating system repair or replacement, protection from utility shut-offs, and more.

“Every year we have older people choosing between heat and medicine and food,” said ABCD President/CEO John J. Drew. “Funding to LIHEAP assists families in need. We must continue to offer benefits through heating assistance to those who need it.”

“LIHEAP is a key part of ensuring the well-being of Massachusetts families,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “I’m committed to fighting alongside the other members of the congressional delegation to protect and strengthen this important program.”

“LIHEAP funding is a lifeline for many families in Massachusetts and around the nation,” said Sen. Edward Markey. “I will continue to fight to fully fund this vital program that protects hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts households each year.”

Individuals and households that qualify can submit heating fuel expenses incurred during the winter season from Nov. 1st to April 30th. ABCD Fuel Assistance clients may also be eligible for other benefits including other discounted utility rates, home weatherization, and furnace repair or replacement.

ABCD taking applications across the region

Applications for fuel assistance are available at ABCD’s downtown office and any of its Neighborhood Service Centers, or by calling the ABCD Fuel Assistance Hotline at 617-357-6012. Residents of Malden and surrounding towns may call 781-322-6284. Those living outside of Boston, Malden and surrounding towns may call the MA Heat Line at 800-632-8175. More information, including a list of Boston-area site locations and phone numbers, may be found at bostonabcd.org/fuel-assistance.

Donations gratefully accepted

ABCD is grateful for any private donations to the fuel assistance program or the Winter Emergency Campaign, which distributes emergency fuel assistance and blankets, comforters, and warm clothing to those in need. Your generous gift can save a household from hypothermia, stop a family from turning to dangerous heating substitutes, prevent sickness, and dramatically improve quality of life. If you’d like to donate to ABCD’s Winter Emergency Campaign, please call 617-348-6559 or visit bostonabcd.org/give.